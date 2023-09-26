Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Upcoming verdict in case of murdered Indigenous activist ‘Billy’ must deliver justice

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the expected verdict on Thursday (28 September) for four people accused of involvement in the enforced disappearance and murder of Indigenous Karen human rights defender Pholachi ‘Billy’ Rakchongcharoen, Amnesty International’s Regional Researcher for Thailand Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said: “Billy’s brave pursuit of justice cost him his life and put his family through a yearslong […] The post Thailand: Upcoming verdict in case of murdered Indigenous activist ‘Billy’ must deliver justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dan Andrews leaves office as a titan of Victorian politics - who drove conservatives to distraction
~ Why an entry fee may not be enough to save Venice from 20 million tourists
~ Uzbekistan Authorities Keep Wrongfully Imprisoned Lawyer Isolated
~ The Sahel faces resurgence of terrorist attacks
~ Dan Andrews quits after nine years as premier of Victoria
~ Is it time for Australia to introduce a national skills passport?
~ 'I want to get bogged at a beach in my wheelchair and know people will help'. Micheline Lee on the way forward for the NDIS
~ The Albanese government blew its shot at setting a historic new unemployment target
~ The many reviews of the public service miss one vital problem - the language used to communicate ideas
~ 1 in 5 Australian workers is either underemployed or out of work: white paper
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter