Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The many reviews of the public service miss one vital problem - the language used to communicate ideas

By Christiane Gerblinger, Visiting Fellow, Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science, Australian National University
The Australian Public Service stands at a crossroads where policy effectiveness hinges on its willingness to stare into the abyss of policy language.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Sahel faces resurgence of terrorist attacks
~ Dan Andrews quits after nine years as premier of Victoria
~ Is it time for Australia to introduce a national skills passport?
~ 'I want to get bogged at a beach in my wheelchair and know people will help'. Micheline Lee on the way forward for the NDIS
~ The Albanese government blew its shot at setting a historic new unemployment target
~ 1 in 5 Australian workers is either underemployed or out of work: white paper
~ No gavels, no hearsay and lots of drinking: a law expert ranks legal dramas by their accuracy
~ What do people think about when they go to sleep?
~ From stock markets to brain scans, new research harmonises hundreds of scientific methods to understand complex systems
~ Muscle, wood, coal, oil: what earlier energy transitions tell us about renewables
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter