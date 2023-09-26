Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dan Andrews quits after nine years as premier of Victoria

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Dan Andrews has announced he is quitting, after nearly nine years as premier and three election wins.

Andrews’ surprise announcement came early Tuesday afternoon. He said his resignation would take effect at 5pm Wednesday.

He told a news conference it was not an easy decision “because as much as we have achieved together, there’s so much more to do. But when it’s time, it’s time”.

He said recently, in talking to his family, “thoughts of what life will be like after this job has started to creep in.

"I have always known that the moment that happens…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Sahel faces resurgence of terrorist attacks
~ Is it time for Australia to introduce a national skills passport?
~ 'I want to get bogged at a beach in my wheelchair and know people will help'. Micheline Lee on the way forward for the NDIS
~ The Albanese government blew its shot at setting a historic new unemployment target
~ The many reviews of the public service miss one vital problem - the language used to communicate ideas
~ 1 in 5 Australian workers is either underemployed or out of work: white paper
~ No gavels, no hearsay and lots of drinking: a law expert ranks legal dramas by their accuracy
~ What do people think about when they go to sleep?
~ From stock markets to brain scans, new research harmonises hundreds of scientific methods to understand complex systems
~ Muscle, wood, coal, oil: what earlier energy transitions tell us about renewables
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter