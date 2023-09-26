Tolerance.ca
The Albanese government blew its shot at setting a historic new unemployment target

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
30 years ago, Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating adopted an ambitious official target for Australian unemployment. The Albanese government just passed up a historic opportunity to go even further.The Conversation


