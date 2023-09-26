What do people think about when they go to sleep?
By Melinda Jackson, Associate Professor at Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, School of Psychological Sciences, Monash University
Hailey Meaklim, Sleep Psychologist and Researcher, The University of Melbourne
You’re lying in bed, trying to fall asleep but the racing thoughts won’t stop. Instead, your brain is busy making detailed plans for the next day, replaying embarrassing moments (“why did I say that?”), or producing seemingly random thoughts (“where is my birth certificate?”).
Many social media users have shared videos on how to fall asleep faster by
