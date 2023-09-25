Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe: Six young people to present landmark climate case before the European Court of Human Rights

By Amnesty International
Six young people from Portugal will present a landmark case before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) tomorrow, 27 September, arguing that countries are breaching their human rights by failing to do enough to protect them from climate change. If they are successful, the 27 EU member states, as well the United Kingdom, Switzerland, […] The post Europe: Six young people to present landmark climate case before the European Court of Human Rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Entrepreneurs are facing a mental health crisis — here's how to help them
~ 7 years, billions of kilometres, a handful of dust: NASA just brought back the largest-ever asteroid sample
~ As Antarctic sea ice continues its dramatic decline, we need more measurements and much better models to predict its future
~ From Luna Park to neo-Nazis – why the Middle Ages still matters to middle Australia
~ Explainer: the philosophy of Jean-Jacques Rousseau is profoundly contemporary
~ Take risks, embrace failure and be comfortable with uncertainty: 3 activities to help your child think like an artist
~ Workplace loneliness is the modern pandemic damaging lives and hurting businesses
~ A national digital ID scheme is being proposed. An expert weighs the pros and (many more) cons
~ Container deposit schemes reduce rubbish on our beaches. Here’s how we proved it
~ Is it normal to forget words while speaking? And when can it spell a problem?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter