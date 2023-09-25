Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As Antarctic sea ice continues its dramatic decline, we need more measurements and much better models to predict its future

By Inga Smith, Associate Professor in Physics, University of Otago
Andrew Pauling, Research Fellow in Physics, University of Otago
Greg Leonard, Senior Lecturer in Surveying, University of Otago
Maren Elisabeth Richter, Assistant Research Fellow, University of Otago
Max Thomas, Senior Research Fellow, University of Otago
Pat Langhorne, Professor Emerita in Physics, University of Otago
Wolfgang Rack, Associate Professor for Remote Sensing and Glaciology, University of Canterbury
Antarctic sea ice is now nearly 9% below norma. But the dramatic decline is not universal around the continent, which makes it difficult to predict the overall impact of climate change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
