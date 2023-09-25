Workplace loneliness is the modern pandemic damaging lives and hurting businesses
By Shea X. Fan, Senior Lecturer in International Business, School of Management, RMIT University
Fei Zhu, Assistant Professor in Entrepreneurship, University of Nottingham
Margaret A. Shaffer, Chair of International Business, University of Oklahoma
Loneliness is a much discussed social issue, but it is rarely considered to be a workplace problem that needs to be managed like other health issues at work.
The Social Connection in Australia 2023 report acknowledges loneliness hurts businesses, as it causes employee absenteeism and reduced productivity.
However,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 25, 2023