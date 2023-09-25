Tolerance.ca
The 'yes' Voice campaign is far outspending 'no' in online advertising, but is the message getting through?

By Andrea Carson, Professor of Political Communication, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
Max Grömping, Senior Lecturer, Griffith University
Rebecca Strating, Director, La Trobe Asia and Associate Professor, La Trobe University, La Trobe University
Simon Jackman, Professor, University of Sydney
Yes23 is blanketing the nation in hundreds of ads, while Fair Australia is sticking with a singular message and targeting specific states that will ensure a ‘no’ victory.The Conversation


