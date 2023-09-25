Tolerance.ca
Inflation: I've been analysing the Bank of England's forecast over the past two years – here's how they got it wrong

By Costas Milas, Professor of Finance, University of Liverpool
The bank’s review into its failure to predict the inflation surge misses a second equally important blunder a few months later.The Conversation


