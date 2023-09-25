Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump's truth: why liars might sometimes be considered honest – new research

By Stephan Lewandowsky, Chair of Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol
Jana Lasser, Postdoc Researcher, Graz University of Technology
According to fact checkers, Donald Trump made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his presidency. That’s around 20 a day. But, according to several opinion polls during his presidency, around 75% of Republican voters still considered Trump to be honest.

It seems incredible that a serial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
