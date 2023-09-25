Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aerobic and strength training exercise combined can be an elixir for better brain health in your 80s and 90s, new study finds

By Brian Ho, PhD Candidate in Clinical & Health Psychology, University of Florida
Ronald Cohen, Professor of Clinical and Health Psychology, University of Florida
It’s long been known that exercise helps maintain strength and agility as we age. New research points to the importance of exercise type in supporting cognitive health in the latest decades of life.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
