Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How AI and AR could increase the risk of problem gambling for online sports betting

By Philip Newall, Lecturer in the School of Psychological Science, University of Bristol
Jamie Torrance, Lecturer and Researcher in Psychology, University of Chester
Sometimes referred to as the “crack cocaine of gambling”, electronic gaming machines (EGMs) such as slot machines allow bets to be placed as quickly as once…The Conversation


