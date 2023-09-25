Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Henry VIII’s favourite fool – a new book draws a portrait of the man the Tudor court loved to laugh at

By Alec Ryrie, Professor of the History of Christianity, Durham University
Henry VIII is notorious for his willingness to lop off the heads of anyone who crossed him, including a string of former friends and intimates –even two of his wives. So you might think that, to keep your head on your shoulders at his court, you would need to have your wits about you and to watch your tongue.

And yet, one figure who sailed on apparently effortlessly through Henry’s bloody later years and the equally violent reigns of his successors was Will Somers, the court fool.

Somers died peacefully under Queen Elizabeth I after a long and successful career at the Tudor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
