Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Implants like pacemakers and insulin pumps often fail because of immune attacks − stopping them could make medical devices safer and longer-lasting

By Kellen Chen, Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Arizona
From breast implants to prosthetic knees, implants can trigger a foreign body response that results in your body rejecting them. Suppressing an immune cell gene could reduce this risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Palestine: Rights experts call for stronger torture prevention measures
~ Ukraine: Rape and torture by Russian forces continuing, rights experts report
~ Facebook’s news retreat: A death knell for independent MENA local news
~ ‘I felt violated': The women determined to break the cycle of FGM in Uganda
~ 'Design of Coffee' course teaches engineering through brewing the perfect cup of coffee
~ Why does a plane look and feel like it’s moving more slowly than it actually is?
~ Flesh-eating bacteria infections are on the rise in the US − a microbiologist explains how to protect yourself
~ Aerobic and strength training exercise combined can be an elixir for better brain health in your 80s and 90s, new study finds
~ The Supreme Court's originalists have taken over − here's how they interpret the Constitution
~ Kwame Nkrumah: memorials to the man who led Ghana to independence have been built, erased and revived again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter