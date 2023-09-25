Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Governments can hack into your phone while you sleep. This is how to stop it

By Amnesty International
Since Amnesty Tech created an innovative Security Lab in 2019, the team has been putting a stop to spyware hacks by Governments intent on threatening activists and violating human rights. Technologists were brought on board to work alongside other researchers, with the aim of exposing how new spyware tools were being used to hack into […] The post Governments can hack into your phone while you sleep. This is how to stop it appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
