Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Ukraine nuclear plant update, Sudan health crisis, reproductive rights

“We are not going anywhere” is the message coming from UN nuclear safety watchdog IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, about the agency’s commitment to continued monitoring of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants during Russia’s ongoing invasion.


© United Nations -
More
~ Yemen: End unfair trial against human rights defender Fatma al-Arwali
~ Governments can hack into your phone while you sleep. This is how to stop it
~ Indigenous Peoples Secure Decisive Victory in Brazil
~ 'Mum-shaming' of Sophie Turner is part of a problem that harms all parents
~ View from The Hill: 'Player' Mike Pezzullo undone by power play
~ Kindness has persisted in a competitive world – cultural evolution can explain why
~ The story of Ohio's ancient Native complex and its long journey for recognition as a World Heritage site
~ How to create a college internship where students actually learn − and don't want to quit
~ Brazil: Disability Plan Should End Warehousing
~ Australian rugby has reached its lowest point. How did it get here?
