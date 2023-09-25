Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Mum-shaming' of Sophie Turner is part of a problem that harms all parents

By Fiona Woollard, Professor of Philosophy, University of Southampton
Like many celebrity divorces, the split of Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas has been accompanied by a flurry of rumours. It was reported that the breakup happened because the Game of Thrones actress “likes to party” whereas “he likes to stay at home”.

There has been a swift backlash to this speculation. Commentators from Rolling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
