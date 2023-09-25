Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to create a college internship where students actually learn − and don't want to quit

By Kyoungjin Jang-Tucci, Project Assistant, Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Hee Song, Project Assistant at the Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Matthew T. Hora, Assistant Professor of Adult and Higher Education, University of Wisconsin-Madison
The transition from college to the workforce can be challenging, but these four strategies can help young workers get valuable experience and feel welcome.The Conversation


