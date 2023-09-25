Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australian rugby has reached its lowest point. How did it get here?

By Hunter Fujak, Lecturer in Sport Management, Deakin University
Pundits had suggested a strong World Cup performance was vital for the health of the game. The horror result in France will put even more pressure on the sport to reform to stay relevant.The Conversation


