Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pezzullo story points to serious systemic problems in the Australian Public Service

By Andrew Podger, Honorary Professor of Public Policy, Australian National University
More needs to be done, including in the legislation, if we are to rebuild the trust that is essential between the public service and all sides of politics, the parliament and the Australian public.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazil: Disability Plan Should End Warehousing
~ Australian rugby has reached its lowest point. How did it get here?
~ In Central Asia, the concerts of pro-war Russian celebrities are canceled in solidarity with Ukraine
~ How popular music videos drove the fight against the Islamic State
~ 1 in 5 Australian workers are either underemployed or out of work: white paper
~ IMF: Austerity Loan Conditions Risk Undermining Rights
~ Iraq: Torture Survivors Await US Redress, Accountability
~ Guinea: Significant Progress in 2009 Massacre Trial
~ Rising Seas, Broken Promises in Panama
~ Government's employment white paper commits to jobs for all who want them – and help to get them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter