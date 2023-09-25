Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How popular music videos drove the fight against the Islamic State

By Benjamin Isakhan, Professor of International Politics, Deakin University
Ali Akbar, Sessional lecturer and researcher, The University of Melbourne
In our new research we examined popular music videos which drew on historical myths and contemporary clergymen to mobilise Iraq’s Shia population to fight the Islamic State.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
