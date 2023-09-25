Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 5 Australian workers are either underemployed or out of work: white paper

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Selwyn Cornish, Adjunct Associate Professor, Research School of Economics, Australian National University
The new paper says closer to 2.8 million Australians are in some way unemployed, equivalent to one-fifth of the current workforce. That’s much more than the official unemployment total of 539,700.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
