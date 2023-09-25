Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF: Austerity Loan Conditions Risk Undermining Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2023 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Washington DC) – The International Monetary Fund, with a global debt crisis looming, is setting conditions for its loans that risk undermining people’s economic, social, and cultural rights, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The conditions are compounding problems related to rising inequality. The 131-page report, “Bandage on a Bullet Wound: IMF Social Spending Floors and the Covid-19 Pandemic,” analyzes loans approved from March 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, until March 2023 to 38 countries,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
