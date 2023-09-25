Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Torture Survivors Await US Redress, Accountability

By Human Rights Watch
The US government has apparently failed to provide compensation or other redress to Iraqis who suffered torture and other abuse by US forces at Abu Ghraib and other US-run prisons in Iraq two decades ago. Iraqis tortured by US personnel still have no clear path for receiving redress or recognition from the US government though the effects of torture are a daily reality for many Iraqi survivors and their families. In August 2022, the Pentagon released an action plan to reduce harm to civilians in US military operations, but it doesn’t include any way to receive compensation for past instances of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
