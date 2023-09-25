Tolerance.ca
Guinea: Significant Progress in 2009 Massacre Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Guinean president Moussa Dadis Camara, one of eleven men accused of committing crimes during the 2009 Guinean stadium massacre, is heard by judges on December 19, 2022, as part of a domestic trial in Conakry, Guinea.  ©2023 Abdoulaye Bella Diallo In the past year, more than 50 victims of Guinea’s 2009 brutal stadium massacre have been heard by judges in front of 11 accused, including Guinea’s former president. The trial is a rare current example of domestic accountability involving high-level suspects and should inspire more similar justice efforts. International…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
