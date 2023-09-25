Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rising Seas, Broken Promises in Panama

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dark clouds and stormy seas foreshadow future climate change impacts on the island of Gardi Sugdub. © 2023 Pamela Vacacurva for Human Rights Watch Today – September 25, 2023 – is the day everything could have changed for the people of Gardi Sugdub, an island off Panama. On this tiny, crowded island, floods and rising seas pose an existential threat. For over a decade, this Guna Indigenous community who lives there has dreamt of relocation to a mainland site out of harm’s way, and Panama’s authorities have assured them support. In fact, Panama’s President Laurentino…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
