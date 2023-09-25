Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea’s ‘Anonymous Birthing’ Bill Fails Women, Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A “baby box,” where mothers can leave unwanted children, is visible on the left at Joosarang church as a preacher and two children go for a walk in Seoul, South Korea, September 20, 2012. © 2012 Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters. South Korea’s National Assembly is rushing to approve a bill that would allow women to give birth anonymously at medical facilities. The bill, which pledges to protect women and children by tackling the issue of unregistered births, fails to address major factors that drive the incidence of births being unregistered, such as poverty and the stigma of single…


© Human Rights Watch
