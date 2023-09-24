We need urban trees more than ever – here's how to save them from extreme heat
By Renée M Prokopavicius, Postdoctoral Researcher in Plant Ecophysiology, Western Sydney University
Belinda Medlyn, Distinguished Professor, Ecosystem Function and Integration, Western Sydney University
David S Ellsworth, Professor of Plant Eco-physiology, Western Sydney University
Mark G Tjoelker, Professor and Associate Director, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
New research reveals how trees respond to extreme heat. Most trees lose more water than models predict. Some species cope better than others. Access to water will be critical for the hot summer ahead.
- Sunday, September 24, 2023