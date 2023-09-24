Tolerance.ca
Debate: Why France needs the Fifth Republic

By Emmanuel Destenay, Research Fellow, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
France’s current constitution is its fifth, and it’s built for stability – literally. Established in 1958 after the government collapsed in the throes of the Algerian War, the new constitution featured a president with considerable powers. That made the country’s governments more stable – a welcome change from the Third and Fourth Republics – but it’s also left opposition parties consistently frustrated.

There have long been calls for greater proportionality in the National Assembly – then-President Francois Mitterrand heeded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
