Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The global approach to serious crimes is shifting to domestic trials – here’s what I found in three African countries

By Patryk Labuda, Research Fellow, University of Zurich
Domestic trials of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes are considered quicker, cheaper and more responsive to victims’ needs than the International Criminal Court’s trials in The Hague.

But prioritising domestic accountability for the most serious crimes has both advantages and disadvantages.

In a recently published book, International Criminal Tribunals and Domestic Accountability: In The Court's Shadow,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
