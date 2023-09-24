Young people with sexual or gender diversity are at higher risk of stopping their HIV treatment because of stigma and harsh laws
By Kaymarlin Govender, Research Director at The Health Economics and HIV and AIDS Research Division (HEARD), University of KwaZulu-Natal
Patrick Nyamaruze, Post-doctoral research fellow, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Stigmatised people living with HIV often suffer from fear, depression and abuse. It’s sometimes easier to stop a treatment regime than risk being ostracised or assaulted by the community.
- Sunday, September 24, 2023