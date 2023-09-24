Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young people with sexual or gender diversity are at higher risk of stopping their HIV treatment because of stigma and harsh laws

By Kaymarlin Govender, Research Director at The Health Economics and HIV and AIDS Research Division (HEARD), University of KwaZulu-Natal
Patrick Nyamaruze, Post-doctoral research fellow, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Stigmatised people living with HIV often suffer from fear, depression and abuse. It’s sometimes easier to stop a treatment regime than risk being ostracised or assaulted by the community.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The global approach to serious crimes is shifting to domestic trials – here’s what I found in three African countries
~ Ultra-processed foods are not only bad for our bodies, their production damages our environments
~ How long will a loved one live? It’s difficult to hear, but harder not to know
~ Social media is a double-edged sword for the public image of Canadian labour unions
~ Why Einstein must be wrong: In search of the theory of gravity
~ Employment white paper to deliver more highly qualified workers in net zero, care and digitisation
~ Young people attempt to build the city of the future in Russian province, while residents seek the past
~ The youth attempts to build the city of the future in Russian province, while residents seek the past
~ Azerbaijan: Ensure Civilians’ Rights in Nagorno Karabakh
~ The vanishing asterisk: The evolution of the EU’s approach towards Kosovo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter