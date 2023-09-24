How long will a loved one live? It’s difficult to hear, but harder not to know
By Lysanne Lessard, Associate Professor, Telfer School of Management, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Amy T. Hsu, Brain and Mind-Bruyère Research Institute Chair in Primary Health Care in Dementia, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Peter Tanuseputro, Associate Professor, Division of Palliative Care, Department of Medicine, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Sampath Bemgal, Assistant Professor, Management Information Systems, University of New Brunswick
An accurate prediction of survival can enable earlier conversations about preferences and wishes at the end of life, and earlier introduction of palliative care.
