Social media is a double-edged sword for the public image of Canadian labour unions
By Vincent Pasquier, Professeur en GRH et relations professionnelles, HEC Montréal
Christian Lévesque, Professeur de Relations du Travail, HEC Montréal
Marc-Antonin Hennebert, Professor of Human Resources Management, HEC Montréal
While the digital landscape offers opportunities for unions to engage and mobilize supporters, it also presents challenges, including the risk of being marginalized in the vast online world.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 24, 2023