Azerbaijan: Ensure Civilians’ Rights in Nagorno Karabakh

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A local government worker, right in red, tries to reassure residents during shooting in the vicinity, in Stepanakert/Khankendi, Nagorno-Karabakh on September 21, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Siranush Sargsyan (Berlin, September 23, 2023) – Thousands of civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh have dire humanitarian needs following Azerbaijan’s military operation to regain control over the region, Human Rights Watch said today. The military intervention followed months of acute shortages of food, medications, hygiene products, and other essential supplies to the region, as Azerbaijan…


