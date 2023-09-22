Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario's Greenbelt: A step in the right direction, but is it enough to protect biodiversity?

By Kathryn Loog, PhD Candidate, Industrial Engineering, Polytechnique Montréal
In reversing his decision on the Greenbelt, Doug Ford made no mention of ecology or biodiversity, the very things the Greenbelt was created to protect.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bold Action Needed Following UN Climate Ambition Summit
~ The vanishing asterisk: Evolution of the EU’s approach towards Kosovo
~ Zelenskyy's meetings with Trudeau and Biden are aimed at winning the long war
~ Chinese Court Imposes Life Sentence on Uyghur Scholar
~ Human rights experts: Humanity facing ‘unprecedented global toxic emergency’
~ Farmed rhinos will soon 'rewild' the African savanna
~ Introducing our latest e-book: Women's Health Matters
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Move to Investigate Beirut Blast
~ World News in Brief: Healthcare crisis in DRC, Türk slams Iran hijab law, welcomes new India bill boosting women
~ View from The Hill: We can't prepare for a future pandemic without fully looking at state governments' decisions in the last one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter