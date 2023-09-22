Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bold Action Needed Following UN Climate Ambition Summit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An estimated 75,000 people took part in a march in New York City to “End Fossil Fuels” on September 17, 2023.  © 2023 Sarah Grile/HRW On Wednesday, The United Nations held a Climate Ambition Summit in New York City alongside the annual meeting of the General Assembly. The summit broke ground for several reasons, particularly its push for governments to “stamp out fossil fuels.” UN Secretary General António Guterres has become increasingly steadfast in his commitment to taking on the industry at the forefront of the climate crisis and launched a summit for this purpose.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ontario's Greenbelt: A step in the right direction, but is it enough to protect biodiversity?
~ The vanishing asterisk: Evolution of the EU’s approach towards Kosovo
~ Zelenskyy's meetings with Trudeau and Biden are aimed at winning the long war
~ Chinese Court Imposes Life Sentence on Uyghur Scholar
~ Human rights experts: Humanity facing ‘unprecedented global toxic emergency’
~ Farmed rhinos will soon 'rewild' the African savanna
~ Introducing our latest e-book: Women's Health Matters
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Move to Investigate Beirut Blast
~ World News in Brief: Healthcare crisis in DRC, Türk slams Iran hijab law, welcomes new India bill boosting women
~ View from The Hill: We can't prepare for a future pandemic without fully looking at state governments' decisions in the last one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter