Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zelenskyy's meetings with Trudeau and Biden are aimed at winning the long war

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Ukraine must keep its cause in the hearts and minds of the public and its allies in the West. Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visits to Ottawa, Washington and the United Nations were in pursuit of that goal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The vanishing asterisk: Evolution of the EU’s approach towards Kosovo
~ Chinese Court Imposes Life Sentence on Uyghur Scholar
~ Human rights experts: Humanity facing ‘unprecedented global toxic emergency’
~ Farmed rhinos will soon 'rewild' the African savanna
~ Introducing our latest e-book: Women's Health Matters
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Move to Investigate Beirut Blast
~ World News in Brief: Healthcare crisis in DRC, Türk slams Iran hijab law, welcomes new India bill boosting women
~ View from The Hill: We can't prepare for a future pandemic without fully looking at state governments' decisions in the last one
~ Seven tips for using the back-to-school mindset to help you stick to your goals
~ Four things you need to know about your vagina vulva
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter