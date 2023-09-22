Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Court Imposes Life Sentence on Uyghur Scholar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rahile Dawut © Lisa Ross On Thursday, the human rights group Dui Hua Foundation confirmed that Chinese authorities have handed down a life sentence on the internationally renowned Uyghur ethnographer Rahile Dawut. This outrageous sentence follows Dawut’s six years of arbitrary detention, punctuated only by a secret trial in December 2018 in which the court found her guilty on baseless charges of “endangering state security.” The news comes on the anniversary of another Uyghur scholar, the economist Ilham Tohti, being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014. Meanwhile,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The vanishing asterisk: Evolution of the EU’s approach towards Kosovo
~ Zelenskyy's meetings with Trudeau and Biden are aimed at winning the long war
~ Human rights experts: Humanity facing ‘unprecedented global toxic emergency’
~ Farmed rhinos will soon 'rewild' the African savanna
~ Introducing our latest e-book: Women's Health Matters
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Move to Investigate Beirut Blast
~ World News in Brief: Healthcare crisis in DRC, Türk slams Iran hijab law, welcomes new India bill boosting women
~ View from The Hill: We can't prepare for a future pandemic without fully looking at state governments' decisions in the last one
~ Seven tips for using the back-to-school mindset to help you stick to your goals
~ Four things you need to know about your vagina vulva
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter