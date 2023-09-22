Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Farmed rhinos will soon 'rewild' the African savanna

By Jason Gilchrist, Lecturer in the School of Applied Sciences, Edinburgh Napier University
With all the terrible news on climate change, it’s easy to lose track of what’s happening with particular species. So, in case you missed it, a new report has bad news for Earth’s five surviving species of rhino.

Poaching for rhino horn continues to threaten populations of rhino in Africa, and the two smallest and most endangered species of rhino – the Sumatran rhino and the Javan rhino – tread ever closer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Introducing our latest e-book: Women's Health Matters
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Move to Investigate Beirut Blast
~ World News in Brief: Healthcare crisis in DRC, Türk slams Iran hijab law, welcomes new India bill boosting women
~ View from The Hill: We can't prepare for a future pandemic without fully looking at state governments' decisions in the last one
~ Seven tips for using the back-to-school mindset to help you stick to your goals
~ Four things you need to know about your vagina vulva
~ What would you take with you? Why possessions matter in times of war and displacement
~ Fast fashion's waste problem could be solved by recycled textiles but brands need to help boost production
~ In sport, abuse is often dismissed as 'good coaching'
~ Ukraine war: beware all the talk of 'breakthroughs' or 'gamechangers' – it's going to be a long, bloody and costly struggle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter