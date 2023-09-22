Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Human Rights Council Should Move to Investigate Beirut Blast

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk speaks at a news conference in Khartoum, Sudan, November 16, 2022. © 2022 Marwan Ali/AP Photo Support for an international investigation into the August 2020 blast that tore through Beirut, devastating half the city, killing hundreds, and injuring thousands, is building at the United Nations Human Rights Council. In his opening remarks at the Council last week, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk denounced the lack of accountability for the Beirut port explosion and the repeated interference by Lebanese…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farmed rhinos will soon 'rewild' the African savanna
~ Introducing our latest e-book: Women's Health Matters
~ World News in Brief: Healthcare crisis in DRC, Türk slams Iran hijab law, welcomes new India bill boosting women
~ View from The Hill: We can't prepare for a future pandemic without fully looking at state governments' decisions in the last one
~ Seven tips for using the back-to-school mindset to help you stick to your goals
~ Four things you need to know about your vagina vulva
~ What would you take with you? Why possessions matter in times of war and displacement
~ Fast fashion's waste problem could be solved by recycled textiles but brands need to help boost production
~ In sport, abuse is often dismissed as 'good coaching'
~ Ukraine war: beware all the talk of 'breakthroughs' or 'gamechangers' – it's going to be a long, bloody and costly struggle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter