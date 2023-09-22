Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: beware all the talk of 'breakthroughs' or 'gamechangers' – it's going to be a long, bloody and costly struggle

By Frank Ledwidge, Senior Lecturer in Military Strategy and Law, University of Portsmouth
The war in Ukraine is going to be a test of will, both for Ukraine’s troops and its allies in the west.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: We can't prepare for a future pandemic without fully looking at state governments' decisions in the last one
~ Seven tips for using the back-to-school mindset to help you stick to your goals
~ Four things you need to know about your vagina vulva
~ What would you take with you? Why possessions matter in times of war and displacement
~ Fast fashion's waste problem could be solved by recycled textiles but brands need to help boost production
~ In sport, abuse is often dismissed as 'good coaching'
~ Asian women are still a minority in diplomatic positions: this is how we can fix this
~ 4 reasons teens take part in social media challenges
~ Biases against Black-sounding first names can lead to discrimination in hiring, especially when employers make decisions in a hurry − new research
~ Nazi Germany had admirers among American religious leaders – and white supremacy fueled their support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter