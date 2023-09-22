Asian women are still a minority in diplomatic positions: this is how we can fix this
By Athiqah Nur Alami, Researcher at Research Center for Politics, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Ganewati Wuryandari, Professor, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Mario Surya Ramadhan, Researcher, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
The 2022 Global Gender Gap Report showed Asian countries have managed to narrow the gender gap in economic, education and health sectors. But when it comes to political participation, the gap persists.
Studies have shown in most Asian countries, women are still marginalised in the field of international…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 22, 2023