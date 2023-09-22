Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Asian women are still a minority in diplomatic positions: this is how we can fix this

By Athiqah Nur Alami, Researcher at Research Center for Politics, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Ganewati Wuryandari, Professor, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Mario Surya Ramadhan, Researcher, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
The 2022 Global Gender Gap Report showed Asian countries have managed to narrow the gender gap in economic, education and health sectors. But when it comes to political participation, the gap persists.

Studies have shown in most Asian countries, women are still marginalised in the field of international…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: We can't prepare for a future pandemic without fully looking at state governments' decisions in the last one
~ Seven tips for using the back-to-school mindset to help you stick to your goals
~ Four things you need to know about your vagina vulva
~ What would you take with you? Why possessions matter in times of war and displacement
~ Fast fashion's waste problem could be solved by recycled textiles but brands need to help boost production
~ In sport, abuse is often dismissed as 'good coaching'
~ Ukraine war: beware all the talk of 'breakthroughs' or 'gamechangers' – it's going to be a long, bloody and costly struggle
~ 4 reasons teens take part in social media challenges
~ Biases against Black-sounding first names can lead to discrimination in hiring, especially when employers make decisions in a hurry − new research
~ Nazi Germany had admirers among American religious leaders – and white supremacy fueled their support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter