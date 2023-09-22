Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

4 reasons teens take part in social media challenges

By Kapil Chalil Madathil, Wilfred P. Tiencken Professor of Industrial and Civil Engineering, Clemson University
Heidi Zinzow, Professor of Psychology, Clemson University
Social media challenges are wide-ranging – both in the stunts they involve and the reasons why people do them.

But why do young people take up challenges that pose a threat to health, well-being and, occasionally, their very lives?

We are an engineering professor who specializes in understanding…The Conversation


