Human Rights Observatory

Biases against Black-sounding first names can lead to discrimination in hiring, especially when employers make decisions in a hurry − new research

By Martin Abel, Assistant Professor of Economics, Bowdoin College
People who object to affirmative action were more likely to discriminate against job candidates with Black-sounding names than those who supported it, whether or not they had to rush.The Conversation


