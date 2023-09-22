Nazi Germany had admirers among American religious leaders – and white supremacy fueled their support
By Meghan Garrity, Assistant Professor of International Security & Law, George Mason University
Melissa Jo Wilde, Professor and Chair of Sociology, University of Pennsylvania
Two social scientists analyzed periodicals from US religious leaders in 1935 to determine what factors influenced groups’ sympathy, ambivalence or outrage about Hitler and Nazi Germany.
- Friday, September 22, 2023