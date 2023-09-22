Tolerance.ca
How ducks, geese and swans see the world – and why this puts them at risk in a changing environment

By Graham Martin, Emeritus Professor of Avian Sensory Science, University of Birmingham
Jenny Cantlay, PhD Candidate in Avian Sensory Ecology, Royal Holloway University of London
Each year, millions of birds fly into power lines, wind turbines and the other man-made structures that litter the open air space. These collisions frequently result in the death of birds and, if power systems go down, disrupt our lives and pose financial challenges for power companies.

