Saudi Crown Prince Confirms Death Sentence for Tweets

By Human Rights Watch
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, has confirmed that retired teacher Muhammed al Ghamdi was indeed sentenced to death for his social media posts. In an interview with Fox News on September 20, MBS admitted about the death sentence: “Shamefully, it's true,” and blamed the sentence on “bad laws.” Click to expand Image Muhammad al-Ghamdi © Private “Do we have bad laws? Yes. Are we are changing that? Yes,” he said. MBS is right in saying that he is working to change bad laws: under his rule, bad laws have only become worse. What MBS failed to mention was that the terrible…


