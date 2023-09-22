Tolerance.ca
Kids dressing up as older people is harmless fun, right? No, it's ageist, whatever Bluey says

By Lisa Mitchell, Geriatrician working in clinical practice. PhD Candidate at The University of Melbourne studying ethics and ageism in health care. Affiliate lecturer, Deakin University
A child once approached me, hunched over, carrying a vacuum cleaner like a walking stick. In a wobbly voice, he asked:

Do you want to play grannies?

The idea came from the children’s TV show Bluey, which has episodes, a book, magazineThe Conversation


