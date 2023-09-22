Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Planning laws protect people. A poorly regulated rush to boost housing supply will cost us all

By Patrick Harris, Senior Research Fellow, Acting Director, CHETRE, UNSW Sydney
Edgar Liu, Senior Research Fellow, SPHERE's Sustainability Platform / City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Bypassing planning regulations is likely to have impacts on social inequity and wellbeing that could prove very costly for both governments and people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Khartoum's burning tower: architects on the destruction of a city – and what it'll take to rebuild
~ Dominican Republic: Authorities must end racist treatment and guarantee the right to nationality
~ Planning laws protect people, who'll pay for an unregulated rush to boost housing supply
~ Kids dressing up as older people is harmless fun, right? No, it's ageist, whatever Bluey says
~ Kids dressing up as frail older people is harmless fun, right? No, it's ageist, whatever Bluey says
~ Why is Rupert Murdoch stepping aside now and what does it mean for the company?
~ 30 years of the web down under: how Australians made the early internet their own
~ Feeling controlled by the chaos in your home? 4 ways to rein in clutter and stay tidy
~ No, the RBA review won't mean handing the bank's decisions to part-time outsiders
~ Woman’s Brutal Assault Highlights Police Failures in Kyrgyzstan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter